In Sydney, Samoa rugby league international Spencer Leniu was banned for two matches for making a money gesture at referees during the World Cup semi-final against Australia. The match ended with the Australian team winning 44–12.

Punishment for the gesture

Late in the first half, Leniu was sin-binned for 10 minutes for arguing with head referee Adam Gee. As the 26-year-old prop headed towards the tunnel, he made a money gesture with his hand.

As ABC News Australia reports, many interpreted the gesture as the player's questioning of the referees' honesty and impartiality. On Monday, Leniu was charged with a Grade 3 offence of improper conduct.

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If the athlete challenges the decision and loses the appeal, the suspension will be extended by one more match.

To miss the start of the NRL season

Leniu, who is set to join Parramatta after winning the 2026 championship with the Sydney Roosters, will miss the club's first two games of the 2027 NRL season. In particular, he will not play in Parramatta's match in Las Vegas against the Gold Coast.

After the match, Samoa coach Ben Gardiner said Australia had home-field advantage. According to him, Samoa trailed 4–9 in penalties, while the Australians received several decisions typical for the home side.

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