In the waters of the Persian Gulf, including near the UAE and Oman, Greenpeace identified more than 500 oil spill incidents using satellite data since the start of the US-Iran war on February 28. As The Guardian reports, spills were also recorded in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. In October, tankers in the strait's waters were struck by missiles or sea mines, while oil polluted the sea and the coasts of countries in the region.

Scale of pollution

According to Greenpeace expert Nina Noelle, the total area of spill traces mapped each day is about 20,000 square kilometres — almost the size of Wales. Greenpeace also reported more than 133 attacks on oil tankers since the start of the conflict.

October was the most intense month: the Washington Institute for Near East Policy recorded or received reports of more than 30 attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters. Among the most polluting incidents was a strike on the supertanker Gem No 2 off the coast of the UAE: the oil slick stretched for more than 35 kilometres.

According to Greenpeace, following an attack on a tanker in early June, a slick off the coast of Oman covered more than 600 square kilometres at its peak. Two Iranian naval vessels struck in March remained sources of oil leaks for several months, said Wim Zwijnenburg, a researcher at the Dutch organisation PAX.

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Risks to marine ecosystems

Oil pollution has already reached coastlines, including the Hara mangrove areas, Shidvar and Qeshm islands. Satellite images also showed slicks near Musandam National Park in Oman and the Minab River delta in Iran. These areas are habitats for coral reefs, mangrove forests, seabirds, turtles and fish.

Marine biologist Bernhard Riegl noted that the shallow waters of the Persian Gulf are particularly vulnerable to warming water, which harms corals, algae and fish. According to Noelle, oil can remain for a long time in bottom sediments, on shores and in mangrove roots, disrupting food chains and posing a threat to coastal communities dependent on fishing.

Following the Gem No 2 incident, the UAE closed beaches, began coastal clean-up operations and monitoring desalination plants. In Oman, divers and equipment were sent to the damaged vessel, while crews cleaned oil from about 11 kilometres of coastline near the Hallaniyat Islands.

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