Greensteel Australia has made a final investment decision on the first phase of a steel plant at the site of the former BHP metallurgical complex in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. It is the only one among Australian green steel projects to have already secured final investment at the first stage, ABC News reports.

At least five projects in Western Australia, New South Wales and Queensland aim to begin production by 2030. Traditional steel production accounts for about 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Scrap metal recycling

One common approach involves remelting scrap metal in electric arc furnaces powered by renewable energy. Supporters of the technology say it could reduce the carbon footprint by up to 90%. Steel made from recycled raw materials is called secondary steel.

Generation Steel plans to build a continuous scrap-based reinforcing bar production facility in the city of Collie, about 200 kilometres south of Perth. Company co-founder Rajan Aggarwal said the technology would eliminate the need to separately manufacture, cool, transport and roll steel billets. According to him, this could improve energy efficiency by about 80%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Developers expect to compete with imported reinforcing bar from Asia. At the same time, scrap availability could become a constraint: almost all scrap metal is exported from Western Australia, with nearly 600,000 tonnes shipped through Fremantle Port in 2025–26. In Queensland, an estimated 60% of such material is sent abroad.

Green iron

At the initial stage, Greensteel Australia plans to use imported steel from Southeast Asia rather than local scrap. The company’s further plans to process clean iron may require investments worth billions of dollars.

A separate area is green iron, or direct reduced iron, which is produced in direct reduction furnaces using hydrogen or natural gas instead of coking coal. This technology is better suited to high-quality magnetite ore, which is more difficult to mine and process than the hematite ore common in Australia. Fortescue’s pilot plant at Christmas Creek produced molten metal for the first time this year.

Read us on