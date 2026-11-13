Darcy Graham and Blair Kinghorn have been named in Scotland's starting line-up for Sunday's Nations Championship match against Australia at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:10 GMT, BBC Sport reports.

Changes in the back line

Kinghorn will play at full-back in place of Kyle Rowe, who was not included in the matchday squad. Jamie Dobie will start among the replacements, while Graham will play on the wing.

The 29-year-old Graham is Scotland's record try scorer. He had previously been expected to miss the autumn Tests due to a biceps tear, but the rugby player recovered faster than forecast and returned to action for Edinburgh last month.

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Match squad

There are no changes in the starting forward pack. Rory Sutherland, Euan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey will start.

Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Russell and Ben White were also named in the starting line-up. Gregor Hiddleston, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, Ollie Leatherbarrow and Tom Jordan will be on the bench alongside Dobie. Leatherbarrow could make his debut for the national team.

Last week, Scotland lost to New Zealand in Edinburgh, while Australia were beaten by England at Twickenham Stadium.

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