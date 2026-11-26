In Greece, the yield on 10-year government bonds fell to 4.15%, below the corresponding figures for Italy (4.37%) and France (4.73%). As Euronews reports, this means that Athens is raising market loans more cheaply than Rome and Paris.

Improved budget indicators

The yield on Greek securities first fell below Italy's in November 2019 and has remained continuously lower since 20 April. It first became lower than France's in January 2025 and has remained lower since 15 June.

On 20 November, U.S. rating agency KBRA upgraded Greece's credit rating from BBB to BBB+ with a stable outlook. According to Ken Egan, senior director and head of sovereign credit at KBRA, Greek debt is predominantly fixed-rate and has long maturities, while markets assess the state far more favorably than in the past.

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In 2025, Greece's primary budget surplus amounted to 5.1% of GDP — revenue exceeded expenditure excluding debt-service payments. KBRA calls this figure the highest in Europe. The VAT compliance gap also narrowed, from 24% in 2019 to around 9% in 2024, which roughly corresponds to the EU average.

Debt nearly matched Italy's

According to Eurostat, Greece's government debt fell to 140.8% of GDP in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 152% a year earlier. At the same time, Italy's debt rose to 139.9% of GDP from 137.6%, while France's increased to 119.1% from 115.4%. The gap between Greece's and Italy's figures, which had previously exceeded 14 percentage points, narrowed to less than one point. KBRA expects Greek debt to decline to about 129% of GDP by 2027.

The average maturity of Greece's central government debt is 18 years, while that of loans from the European Stability Mechanism is 32 years. At the same time, the agency points to a weak spot in the economy: low household savings. KBRA forecasts that Greece's current account deficit will reach 6.6% of GDP this year, as investment is financed largely with funds from abroad.

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