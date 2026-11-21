Greece and Israel are negotiating new defense agreements worth up to €1 billion in total. According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, as reported by Anadolu Agency, the talks concern electronic warfare systems, long-range precision missiles, and an expansion of pilot training in Kalamata.

Pilot training in Kalamata

The training center in Kalamata is used by the Greek Air Force together with Israeli company Elbit Systems under a 20-year agreement concluded in 2021. The center provides approximately 7,000 training hours on T-6 turboprop aircraft and 3,500 hours on M-346 jet aircraft annually.

According to Kathimerini, the center is nearing its capacity limit: several Arab countries are seeking training slots, while the United Arab Emirates is offering multi-year participation in the program. Additional aircraft, simulators, and instructors are needed to increase the number of training hours.

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Greece has already spent more than €1.5 billion on the center and wants to limit additional spending to €70 million. Israel initially proposed €280 million, Kathimerini writes.

Missiles and air defense system

Separate negotiations on electronic warfare systems are at an advanced stage. Greece is also discussing LORA long-range precision missiles with Israel Aerospace Industries.

The negotiations are taking place after the signing on August 31 of the Achilles Shield agreement, worth about €3 billion, to create Greece's first integrated multi-layered air defense system. Greek opposition parties criticized the agreement after Moshe Patel, director of the Israeli Missile Defense Organization, told Kathimerini that the license does not provide access to the source code of the network command-and-control system.

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