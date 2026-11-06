Greece and Cyprus have issued NAVTEX maritime notices for seabed surveys along the planned route of the electricity interconnection between Crete and Cyprus. This was announced by the Greek Independent Power Transmission Operator Admie and Great Sea Interconnector SA, Cyprus Mail reports.

Surveys for the energy interconnection

The work in maritime areas along the proposed route is to be carried out by the research vessel Abeille Marengo. According to the companies, the surveys are part of technical work within the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) project and are intended to provide additional data for its detailed technical design.

The project envisages an electricity interconnection between Crete and Cyprus. Its implementation has been accompanied by uncertainty and delays related to maritime disputes in the eastern Mediterranean.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Turkey's counter-NAVTEX

In response to the Greek notice HA15-1411/26, Turkey issued counter-NAVTEX No. 1105/26. Ankara stated that part of the waters covered by the Greek NAVTEX lies within its continental shelf. The Turkish side also claims that it notified the UN of the boundaries of this shelf on March 18, 2020.

Turkish authorities stated that they had not granted consent for the research work described in the Greek notice and called it unauthorized. The counter-NAVTEX states that surveys in areas Ankara considers to be under its maritime jurisdiction must be coordinated with the relevant Turkish authorities.

Separately, Turkey issued a counter-NAVTEX concerning a Cypriot notice on surveys by the vessel Kobi Ruegg for the East to Med Corridor telecommunications cable project, which is to connect Saudi Arabia and Greece. Ankara stated that the Cypriot notice was issued by an unauthorized station and that the relevant waters fall within the service area of the Turkish NAVTEX service.

Read us on