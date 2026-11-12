Greece has set July 1 next year as the target date for Cyprus to join the Schengen Area. This was stated by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Cyprus Mail reports. On that day, Greece will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Objections from EU states

According to Christodoulides, objections from EU member states regarding Cyprus joining the Schengen Area have been “largely overcome.” If it joins, the island will become the 30th member of the free-movement zone.

The president also said that Turkish Cypriots and their family members who are entitled to use crossing points will not be restricted in these rights. According to him, they will retain their current ability to cross the line between the two parts of the island.

Digital control at crossing points

One technical issue remains the application of the Schengen Area’s new digital entry-exit system for third-country nationals at crossing points, whose number is soon expected to reach 11. Christodoulides said that a certain control mechanism is planned at Larnaca and Paphos airports, without specifying details.

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A problem may arise if a person arrives on the island via Ercan (Tymbou) Airport and then crosses the Green Line through a crossing point. Likewise, their entry or exit will not be recorded in the system if they arrive from a Schengen state and leave Cyprus through this airport. Under current conditions, this may create administrative difficulties in monitoring some entries and exits of third-country nationals.

European Commission position

In July, the European Commission expressed support for Cyprus joining Schengen. At the same time, the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council did not include Cyprus’s possible accession on the agenda of its latest meeting. The council’s next meetings are scheduled for December 3 and 4.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman had previously said that his side should be involved in the process. He warned that joining Schengen could create complications for the freedom of movement of Turkish Cypriots, particularly those who are not citizens of the Republic of Cyprus.

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