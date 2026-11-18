Greek bank Eurobank has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank (Fibank), Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Tseko Minev, to acquire 65% of the bank’s shares for approximately €650 million. As Cyprus Mail reports, the price is €6.73 per share and values 100% of Fibank at approximately €1 billion.

Plan to merge the banks

After the deal is completed, Eurobank plans to merge Fibank with its Bulgarian subsidiary, Postbank. According to data from the Bulgarian National Bank as of September 30, 2026, the combined entity is set to become Bulgaria’s largest bank by assets and deposits, with a market share of about 20%.

Fibank is the country’s fifth-largest bank by asset share, while Postbank ranks fourth. Fibank was founded in Sofia in 1993. The bank has 115 branches in Bulgaria, a banking subsidiary in Albania and a branch in Cyprus. As of September 2026, its consolidated assets amounted to €10.6 billion, while customer deposits stood at €8.2 billion.

After the transaction is completed, Eurobank must submit a mandatory tender offer for all Fibank shares it does not yet own. This includes, in particular, approximately 18% of shares held by the Bulgarian Development Bank and about 17% of shares in free float. The Bulgarian Development Bank has given Eurobank an irrevocable commitment to tender its shares under this offer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Financing and timeline

The deal will be settled entirely in cash. Eurobank plans to finance it using excess capital and a €750 million share capital increase. This requires approval by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 9, 2026, as well as a decision by the board of directors on the terms of the capital increase.

Eurobank’s largest shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings, which holds about 32.9% of voting rights, supported the transaction and said it intends to vote in favor of the relevant decisions. The closing of the purchase of the 65% stake is expected in the first half of 2027 after regulatory approvals are obtained and other conditions are met. The mandatory tender offer is planned for the second or third quarter of 2027, while the legal merger of Postbank and Fibank is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Eurobank expects the transaction to generate more than €70 million in annual post-tax cost savings once synergies are fully realized by 2029. The bank also forecasts additional revenue from cross-selling services.

Read us on