With the start of the wet season, the Hector thunderstorm has begun forming again over the Tiwi Islands in northern Australia — a giant cloud that can usually be seen from Darwin above the islands after about 3:00 p.m. It is the only thunderstorm in the world with its own name, ABC News Australia reports.

A thunderstorm up to 20 kilometres high

The thunderstorm was named Hector by pilots during World War II, who used its predictable location as a navigational landmark on flights between Darwin and Papua New Guinea. At the same time, Indigenous communities of the Tiwi Islands had long known about this phenomenon and incorporated weather changes into their traditional calendar of three major and 13 minor seasons.

Hector occurs during the Tiyari and Jamutakari periods, which last from September to February. One of the minor seasons, Pumwanyingari, is also associated with afternoon thunderstorms, increased humidity and cloud development.

The storm cloud can reach 20 kilometres in height, break through the troposphere into the lower stratosphere and take on a distinctive flat top. It contains millions of tonnes of water, carries heat and moisture from the tropical surface into the upper atmosphere, and can bring up to 50 millimetres of rainfall within several hours.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Why Hector occurs almost every day

The regularity of the thunderstorm is explained by the geography of the Tiwi Islands. Melville Island measures approximately 50 by 100 kilometres: it is large enough for its central area to heat up by as much as 5 degrees Celsius more than the coast during the day, while also being small enough for moist sea air to reach it.

Every day, cooler and denser air from the sea moves toward the warm centre of the island from all sides. There, air currents converge and force hot, moist air to rise. It cools and condenses, forming a powerful cumulonimbus cloud; ice particles within it create conditions for lightning.

In the absence of monsoon winds or cyclones, Hector will form on most days over the next six months. In May, southeasterly winds of the dry season from the mainland stop this daily cycle.

Read us on