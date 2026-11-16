Breastfeeding linked to fewer depression symptoms — News-Medical

Researchers at the University of Sharjah found an overall inverse association between breastfeeding and depressive symptoms among mothers in Lesotho, Mozambique, Nepal and Bangladesh. The analysis included 12,257 mothers aged 15 to 49 and was based on Demographic and Health Survey data, News-Medical reports.

Data from four countries

The study results were published in the journal Discover Mental Health. Depressive symptoms were assessed using survey items adapted from the Patient Health Questionnaire. The authors used country-specific and pooled logistic regression models, accounting for mothers’ age, education level and household wealth.

Across the entire sample, 94.3% of participants did not report depressive symptoms, while 5.7% did. At the time of the survey, 96.1% of mothers were breastfeeding. The authors noted that the inverse association between breastfeeding and depressive symptoms was more consistent in Bangladesh and in the pooled analysis of all four countries.

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The share of mothers with depressive symptoms was 6.3% in Lesotho, 7.6% in Mozambique, 4% in Bangladesh and 5.1% in Nepal. Nepal had the highest breastfeeding rate, at 98.9%; it was 92.3% in Lesotho, 96.3% in Mozambique and 95.7% in Bangladesh.

Study limitations

The authors emphasized that the strength and statistical significance of the identified association varied between countries. They also pointed to the study’s limitations: the analysis covered only four countries — two in Africa and two in South Asia.

The researchers believe that breastfeeding support programs may serve as an entry point for integrating maternal mental health care. At the same time, they call for longitudinal studies to more precisely establish the temporal relationship between breastfeeding and maternal depression.

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