December’s general elections in South Sudan may face serious organizational obstacles: the country has no national voter register, millions of people are displaced, and the signed text of the updated electoral law has not been made public. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

The elections are intended to complete the post-conflict transitional period. Since 2018, the country has been governed by a power-sharing government led by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), which includes the main opposition force, SPLM-IO. The vote is intended to replace this transitional system with authorities elected by citizens.

Registration and displaced people

The National Elections Commission plans to register voters manually in paper registration books and then enter the data into a computer system. This requires training thousands of workers, verifying the register, approving candidates, printing ballots, and organizing voting across the country.

Poor roads, seasonal floods, and a scattered population complicate the task. About 2.5 million residents of South Sudan are internally displaced, while more than 2.3 million refugees are in neighboring countries, including Kenya and Uganda. Many of them do not have valid documents. According to the publication, the electoral commission plans to allow identity to be confirmed by local chiefs so that people without identification documents can take part in the process.

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Uncertain rules and calendar pressure

President Salva Kiir signed amendments to the National Elections Act on September 21, 2026, defining voting procedures, constituencies, and the size of parliament. At the same time, the signed text of the document has been provided neither to the public nor to participants in the electoral process, leaving uncertainty over the rules and sequence of individual stages.

Additional pressure is being created by the ruling SPLM’s primaries. Hundreds of contenders have applied for party nominations for parliament and gubernatorial posts. Candidates cannot complete the official nomination procedure until the party determines its representatives. The primaries are also accompanied by allegations of manipulation and disputes over the selection of candidates.

Elections in the country have already been postponed repeatedly: first from December 2022 to 2024, and then to 2026 due to delays in implementing the provisions of the peace agreement. The article’s author notes that possible options include a technical postponement of the vote or holding presidential and parliamentary elections in different months within one process. At the same time, the legal grounds for such steps remain unclear.

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