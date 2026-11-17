In a case heard in the Admiralty Court of England and Wales, Ineos Group, owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, settled out of court a dispute with Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing over the Britannia racing yacht, built for the 2024 America’s Cup. As The Guardian reports, the claim, which had been scheduled to be heard in January 2028, has been withdrawn.

Claim for more than £10 million

Ineos filed the claim in March after Athena Racing decided to continue using Britannia in its campaign for the 2027 America’s Cup in Naples. According to court documents, Ineos was seeking more than £10 million from Athena over its alleged refusal to return the yacht.

In a statement, Ineos said it had reached a settlement with Athena Racing and considered the matter closed. The parties did not disclose details of the agreement, including whether the yacht was returned.

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Claims over assets

Michael Grade, chairman of Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, told club members that all mutual claims by the parties had been withdrawn. He called this positive news for GB1, which is preparing to challenge for the 38th America’s Cup in Naples next year.

Earlier, Ineos said it had spent £180 million on Britannia, as well as £170 million on the yacht used in the 2021 America’s Cup campaign. In response, Athena maintained that it had always owned the assets and intellectual property of both campaigns, while Ineos had been a sponsor. A spokesperson for Athena Racing/GB1 told the publication that the team remains the owner of the assets, including the AC75-class racing yacht.

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