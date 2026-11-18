Posco Group has signed a three-year agreement to supply lithium to electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL. The contract will be in effect from 2026 to 2028 and is intended to launch a long-term partnership and establish a stable raw-material supply chain.

Details of the agreement

According to Korea Herald, the parties did not disclose the source of lithium supplies or the target market due to the confidentiality of the agreement. Posco operates a lithium-from-brine production facility in Argentina and also holds stakes in projects in Australia and rights to supply concentrate.

Last month, Posco Holdings completed construction of an early-stage production facility for its second lithium-from-brine plant in Argentina. Together with the first plant, this brought total annual capacity to 48,000 tonnes.

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Posco's plans

Under the Triple Core strategy promoted by Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, the group plans to increase annual lithium production capacity to 173,000 tonnes by 2033. By 2035, the company expects to generate more than 1.8 trillion won in operating profit from its lithium business, or $1.35 billion according to the estimate cited by Korea Herald.

Posco said the agreement would strengthen its lithium sales base in China through cooperation with CATL. According to the company, CATL accounts for around 40% of the global electric vehicle battery market.

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