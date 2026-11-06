South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance reported that the World Bank Group has appointed Um Woo-chong as vice president and director general of the Independent Accountability Mechanism. The former Asian Development Bank executive will take office on January 18. He became the second South Korean appointed to a vice presidential position at the World Bank Group.

Reviewing community complaints

According to the Korea Herald, the new body will review complaints from communities affected by projects financed by the World Bank Group. It will also verify compliance with environmental and social standards.

Um Woo-chong will report directly to the boards of directors of the World Bank Group. He will oversee dispute resolution, compliance reviews and advisory work independently of the organization’s management.

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Combining existing structures

The mechanism will combine the World Bank Inspection Panel and the Dispute Resolution Service with the Compliance Advisor Ombudsman, which works with the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. The reform is intended to simplify the complaint-filing procedure and strengthen accountability across the entire group.

Um Woo-chong has more than 30 years of experience in international development and development finance. He joined the Asian Development Bank in 1993, held the positions of secretary and director general for sustainable development and climate change, and served as the bank’s managing director general from 2021 to 2024. Most recently, he headed the nonprofit organization Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, founded in New York in 2021. In July 2024, Kim Sang-bu became the World Bank’s vice president for digital transformation.

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