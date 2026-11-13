In the United States, President Donald Trump’s advisory group on artificial intelligence discussed on November 12 ways to encourage critical sectors to report cyberattacks carried out using AI. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing a Trump administration official.

Risks to critical infrastructure

The group of advisers is intended to help shape the administration’s approach to artificial intelligence amid the technology’s rapid development. The administration faces growing pressure over the risk that AI agents could carry out intrusions without human authorization.

AI-powered cyberattacks against critical infrastructure — sectors important to the U.S. economy and security — are of particular concern. These include banking, energy, and emergency services. An attack on such systems could cause danger or disruptions to operations.

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Incident reporting standards

According to an administration statement, Emil Michael, the U.S. Department of Defense’s technology chief and also deputy chair of the task force, spoke about progress in developing national standards. They are expected to provide for AI developers to report security incidents and share cybersecurity information.

Participants also considered options that could encourage critical infrastructure operators to disclose data on vulnerabilities and cyberattacks without fear of legal consequences. The sharing of information on digital threats between businesses and authorities is supported by the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, which is set to expire next month. It provides protections for defensive monitoring that could otherwise violate wiretapping or surveillance rules.

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