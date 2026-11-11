In the United States, at Arlington National Cemetery, a military guard reprimanded a group led by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that was near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after a Veterans Day ceremony. According to Rolling Stone, on November 11, 2026, CNN released footage showing the guard reacting to laughter coming from the group after they took photographs near the memorial.

The guard’s reprimand

A U.S. Army guard called on all visitors to remain silent and show respect at all times. After that, the group continued climbing the steps in front of the memorial.

According to CNN, Hegseth was accompanied at the tomb by his wife Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh.

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Memorial at Arlington

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is the burial site of an American serviceman who died in World War I. It has been guarded around the clock by sentinels of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment since 1948, and the changing of the guard takes place every half hour.

The Pentagon did not promptly provide Rolling Stone with a comment on the incident.

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