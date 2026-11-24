Owners of Grand Theft Auto 6 with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription can stream the game via the cloud on PlayStation 5 or the PlayStation Portal handheld device without installing it on the console. To do so, they need to purchase a copy of the game and have a premium subscription. As Engadget reports, information about cloud streaming support for PS5 and PS Portal appeared on the GTA 6 page in the PlayStation Store.

Without downloading to PS5

Cloud launching makes it possible not to install GTA 6 on the console's storage. According to the publication, installing the game requires about 212 GB of free space. PlayStation Portal can also be used to launch GTA 6 from the cloud without requiring a PS5.

The Engadget author noted that they were unable to test the feature personally because they bought the game on a different account from the one with the PlayStation Plus subscription. The publication also states that PlayStation Plus Premium will stream GTA 6 in PS5-version quality. Xbox Cloud Gaming, meanwhile, uses Xbox Series S graphics settings and has usage time limits that PlayStation Plus Premium does not have, according to Engadget.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cloud launch on PC not confirmed

Engadget writes that the ability to stream a purchased copy of GTA 6 to a PC through PlayStation's cloud service apparently does not exist. At the same time, users can use remote play from their PS5 to a computer.

Last month, reports emerged about allegedly exclusive Xbox rights to cloud streaming of GTA 6, but Xbox strategy director Matthew Ball clarified that this was not true. Sony said that GTA 6 became the largest release in the platform's history: more than 39 million unique players launched the game on PS5 during its first weekend, spending a combined 683 million hours in it. Rockstar Games reported 32.5 million pre-orders and $3.79 billion in retail sales on the first day.

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