Rockstar Games plans to make Grand Theft Auto VI available through Xbox Cloud Gaming simultaneously with the game's release. Xbox One owners will be able to launch it in the cloud service without switching to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, The Verge reports.

Streaming on Xbox consoles

According to the outlet, cloud launching of GTA VI appears to be limited to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. The game is not expected to be available for streaming on PC, in the web version of the service, or on TVs, although Xbox Cloud Gaming usually supports such devices.

Rockstar noted that Xbox Series S graphics settings will be used to stream the game to Xbox consoles. This will allow Xbox One owners to play the new installment in the series via an internet connection.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

30 frames per second on consoles

Rockstar also confirmed that GTA VI will run at 30 frames per second on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The advantages of PlayStation 5 Pro will include ray-traced shadows and support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology.

Xbox strategy chief Matthew Ball previously stated on X that Microsoft would not stream GTA VI exclusively. At the same time, according to The Verge's assessment, Microsoft will effectively remain the only provider of cloud streaming for the game at launch, but only on Xbox consoles. Rockstar also announced full support for Remote Play on PlayStation and Xbox, but this feature is not cloud streaming.

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