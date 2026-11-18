The new installment of the Grand Theft Auto video game series — GTA VI — is receiving a global release after 13 years of waiting, two release-date postponements and several leaks. The game will become available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at midnight local time in each region. Players in New Zealand will be the first to launch it — at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

As France 24 reports, Rockstar Games has not yet released official sales statistics. At the same time, analytics company Sensor Tower estimates sales at more than 15 million copies even before the game’s release. This would mean more than $1.5 billion in revenue, with the development budget estimated at $1–1.5 billion.

Expectations of record sales

According to a forecast by British analytics company Omdia, GTA VI sales could reach $3.2 billion by the end of the year. Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, called the game an exceptional phenomenon in the entertainment industry and compared it to the “Taylor Swift of video games.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US publisher Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar, has launched a large-scale marketing campaign. According to HR platform Remote, the number of leave requests worldwide ahead of November 19 increased by 32%.

The world of Leonida and controversy surrounding the series

GTA VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. The game tells the story of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple trying to survive in a fictional, crime-ridden Miami. The developers promise more realism: characters’ appearances will depend on their diet, and players will have to develop the relationship between the main characters.

Rockstar spent more than eight years creating GTA VI, with active development beginning after the release of Red Dead Redemption II in 2018. Ahead of its release, the game was nominated in eight Game Awards categories, with the ceremony scheduled for December 10. The official release of GTA VI is currently not planned in Russia, China, Lebanon and Qatar.

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