In Paraguay, the dollar rose by about 12% against the guaraní in eight days — from 5,661 guaraní per dollar on October 28 to about 6,358 guaraní on November 5, 2026. This occurred amid the deepening crisis at digital Ueno Bank, which had nearly 3 million clients and was placed into resolution proceedings by the Central Bank of Paraguay. The Rio Times reports.

Reaction of the currency and debt markets

According to the publication, individual market quotes reached 6,487 guaraní per dollar on November 5. Local media on November 5 and 6 reported an exchange rate ranging from about 6,360 to 6,490 guaraní per dollar.

The Rio Times notes that these figures are not the official exchange rate of the Central Bank of Paraguay, as the publication was unable to verify the regulator's tables. The report also found no notices of dollar sales by the central bank after Ueno Bank came under the regulator's control.

At the same time, the spread on Paraguay's dollar-denominated bonds in the EMBI index increased — a measure of the additional yield investors demand compared with US government bonds. It rose from about 119 to 144 basis points and reached 157 points intraday. In March, Ueno Bank also issued five-year dollar notes worth about $350 million.

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Ratings and payments to depositors

In July 2026, Moody's affirmed Paraguay's sovereign rating at Baa3 with a stable outlook. This is the lowest investment-grade level on the agency's scale. In a report dated November 6, Moody's saw no immediate impact of the banking crisis on the sovereign rating, while pointing to institutional and governance weaknesses.

S&P Global Ratings assesses Paraguay at BBB-, also investment grade, while Fitch Ratings rates it BB+ with a positive outlook. As of November 7, there had been no reports of changes to the ratings of the three agencies.

The Central Bank of Paraguay arranged payments to Ueno Bank depositors of up to 10 million guaraní per depositor — about $1,540 at the approximate exchange rate used by the publication. Moody's noted that about 97% of depositors are fully covered by the deposit guarantee fund, whose liquidity stood at about $1.6 billion in September.

Political consequences

The Rio Times also reported that on November 6, the Senate removed President Santiago Peña, and Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as head of state the same day. According to the publication, the amount of public funds, including pension funds, placed with Ueno Bank is estimated at between $730 million and $870 million.

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