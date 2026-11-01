In Kenya, Kericho County Governor Eric Mutai said he was ready to work with his deputy, Fred Kirui, in the future under different political arrangements. He made the statement in Kipkelion in Kirui's presence, despite a four-year conflict between the officials, Nation Kenya reports.

Mutai said their disagreements were not personal. At the same time, he expressed disappointment that his deputy, according to the governor, had worked with his political opponents, including former Energy Minister Charles Keter, instead of working together in the county administration.

Mutual grievances

For his part, Kirui accused the governor of excluding him from county management. He said that his office budget had been cut, staff had been transferred to other positions, and that he had to spend his own money on fuel for official trips or use his personal car.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The deputy governor had previously said he intended to run against Mutai in the 2027 elections and would seek new political partners. In August, Mutai publicly announced that he had chosen Jackson Rop, a county executive committee member for finance and economic planning, as his running mate in those elections.

Conflict after the 2022 elections

The politicians have held their positions since the 2022 elections. Kirui repeatedly claimed that the governor had failed to honor an agreement to share powers on a 60-to-40 basis. Other disputed issues included the appointment of county executive committee members and officials, as well as the identification and funding of development projects.

Mutai also accused Kirui of involvement in two unsuccessful attempts to impeach him. According to the publication, the Senate did not support either attempt — on October 2, 2024, and August 26, 2025. Religious leaders and the council of elders of the Kipsigis people were among those who had previously tried to reconcile the governor and his deputy.

Read us on