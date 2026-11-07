In Nairobi, Kenya, Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku on November 6 headed the new political party Forum for Economic Development Agenda (FEDA). The party was unveiled at Ufungamano House under the slogan “Justice and Prosperity”; it says it intends to become a political platform for marginalized and minority communities. Nation Kenya reports.

The new party’s position

Lenku said that communities, including Maa people, had for years been viewed in national politics only as an additional source of votes. According to him, FEDA will seek justice and dignity and raise the issue of historical injustices.

The politician also said that the party was ready to form alliances with political forces that share its views, but did not specify with whom it could cooperate ahead of the 2027 general election. FEDA Secretary-General Meitamei Ololdapash said that the party wants to create an institutional framework for broader participation of minority and marginalized communities in Kenya’s democratic process.

Ololdapash also claimed that unnamed senior officials had threatened Lenku with arrest and trial in a corruption case unless the party launch was cancelled. Kajiado South Member of Parliament Samuel Parashina supported these claims.

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Competition for Maa votes

FEDA could affect the contest for voters in Kajiado, Narok and Samburu, counties dominated by Maa communities. In the 2022 election, Raila Odinga received a total of about 360,000 votes in these three counties, while William Ruto received about 325,000.

After Odinga’s death in 2025 and the formation of a broad-based government, political forces have been competing for his former support base. Lenku is serving his second and final term as Kajiado governor, to which he was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement ticket. He previously represented the Jubilee Party and now, according to the publication, intends to run for the Senate under FEDA.

Kajiado Senator Samuel Seki said that the creation of FEDA would not weaken the position of the Democracy for the Citizens Party in the region.

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