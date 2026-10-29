Nigerian presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, during a meeting with voters in Enugu, urged residents of the country’s southeast not to vote based on ethnic or religious preferences in 2027. As Premium Times reports, the politician addressed participants at an APM regional meeting.

Address to voters

Makinde said his team had been discouraged from travelling to the southeast because of Peter Obi’s popularity in the region. Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, is running for president on behalf of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

According to Makinde, the country’s problems do not depend on religious or ethnic affiliation. He urged voters to abandon such sentiments during the upcoming general elections.

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Campaign promises

The APM candidate said he had completed a series of meetings across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. He explained that he postponed the presentation of his election programme in order to take into account the needs he learned about during these events. Makinde said his manifesto would be presented on November 4, 2026.

According to the politician, his Reset Agenda programme will be based on four areas: the economy, security, education, and the socio-political sphere. Makinde also promised to train young people in professional skills to promote job creation and reduce unemployment, as well as to create conditions for business development.

At the same meeting, APM Chairman Yusuf Dantalle said that President Bola Tinubu had failed to fulfil his promises after being elected in 2023. The party’s vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, said that APM intends to address the country’s problems through a 16-point programme.

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