Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has called for a reset of Nigeria’s economy, security system and education. His video address was shown during the launch of the Makinde-Daura Resetter Movement in Ikeja, Lagos State, Premium Times reports.

Call for change

Makinde said he fully supports the country’s reset agenda. According to him, Nigeria needs to change its economic policy, security architecture and education system.

The governor also questioned the benefit of growing foreign exchange reserves if many Nigerians cannot provide their families with basic necessities. He compared such a situation to a head of household who is proud of savings while family members are starving.

In Makinde’s view, economic progress should improve living conditions and give young Nigerians opportunities to pursue their aspirations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mobilisation ahead of the elections

Martins James, media director of Progressive Youths for Makinde’s Presidency 2027, said the event was intended to prepare supporters to spread the movement’s agenda in communities across Lagos and other regions of the country. He called the 2027 elections an opportunity for Nigerians to choose a different course focused on development, government accountability, economic opportunities and quality of life.

Emmanuel Dennis, director of volunteer engagement for the Makinde and Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, cited rising fuel and electricity prices, security problems, unemployment and the high cost of living among the factors mobilising the movement. According to him, the acronym MAD means Make a Difference with Makinde and Daura.

Dennis said the campaign would focus on grassroots mobilisation and substantive political issues rather than entertainment rallies. The organisers also announced plans to expand the movement’s network across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read us on