Governor of Nigeria’s Plateau State Caleb Mutfwang, during a meeting with indigenes of the state in Kaduna, urged them to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. He linked this to federal support for infrastructure projects in Plateau, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Appeal ahead of the campaign

Mutfwang spoke on Friday, ahead of the official start of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign. According to him, continued cooperation between the Plateau authorities and the federal government could accelerate the state’s development.

The governor urged support for Tinubu for a second term so that the Renewed Hope Agenda, he said, would continue to deliver tangible results for the population and the country.

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Representation and projects

Mutfwang also called the election of Nentawe Yilwatda as the party’s national chairman an opportunity for Plateau to strengthen its influence in nationwide politics. He mentioned the late Solomon Lar, who played a role in national party leadership, and said that the state’s representation at the national level should advance its interests.

Mutfwang thanked members of the Plateau community in Kaduna who travelled to the state to vote for him in the 2023 gubernatorial election. He said he intended to maintain contact with the community and urged its representatives to participate in the democratic process while maintaining peaceful relations with their host community.

Among the achievements of his administration that he listed, the governor mentioned road works in all 17 local government areas of Plateau, education reforms, improvements to medical facilities, and engagement with security agencies. He also reported on the Tin City Metro bus service and federal approval of major road corridors intended to connect Plateau with other states.

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