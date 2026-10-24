In Kiminini, Kenya, Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya clashed with Kiminini Member of Parliament Kakai Bisau during the funeral of Burudi Nabwera, Kenya’s first ambassador to the United States. The incident occurred on October 24, 2026, when Bisau, who was moderating politicians’ speeches, tried to control the time allotted for the governor’s address, Nation Kenya reports.

Dispute during the speech

According to the outlet, Natembeya reacted sharply to the MP’s actions, saying that he was being humiliated, and ordered him to sit down. The governor’s and the MP’s security guards approached the podium to calm the situation.

Supporters of different political camps among the funeral attendees chanted in an attempt to ease the tension. A member of Nabwera’s family intervened and demanded that the governor be allowed to finish his speech.

After his speech, Natembeya left the ceremony together with MPs Jack Wamboka and Majimbo Kalasinga. Bisau, whom the outlet describes as a critic of the governor, accused Natembeya of attacking President William Ruto and said he was ready to face him in the 2027 general election.

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Calls for Luhya unity

During the funeral, politicians and community representatives also spoke about the 2027 presidential election. Luhya leaders called on the community to field a candidate for president and vote in a consolidated manner.

Natembeya said he supports Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions and stated that he is holding consultations with representatives of the United Opposition. MPs Wamboka and Kalasinga also voiced support for Sifuna and called on other Luhya leaders to unite the community.

Noah Wekesa, chairman of the Luhya Council of Elders, as well as Fred Gumo and Musikari Kombo, declared their support for community unity ahead of the election. Ceremony participants honored Nabwera as a person of high integrity, an intellectual and a peacemaker who valued dialogue.

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