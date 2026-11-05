California Governor Gavin Newsom commuted the death sentences of more than 500 people sentenced to death in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The decision, made near the end of his term, means these people will not be able to be executed under future state administrations.

The largest mass commutation of sentences

As The Guardian reports, this is the largest simultaneous commutation of death sentences in modern US history. California carried out its last execution in 2006, but hundreds of prisoners remained sentenced to death. Before this decision, California had the largest number of people sentenced to death in the country.

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Newsom's position on executions

Newsom has long opposed the death penalty. In 2019, he imposed a moratorium on executions and also dismantled the death row facility at San Quentin prison. People with death sentences were transferred to other institutions, where they had greater freedom of movement and access to programs.

The decision was made after the botched execution of Christy Pike in Tennessee, which caused international outrage and renewed calls for a nationwide pause in the use of the death penalty. California remains one of 27 US states where the death penalty is still provided for by law.

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