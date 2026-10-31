Ekiti State Governor in Nigeria Biodun Oyebanji called on his supporters and political associates to stop excessively praising him and attributing to him qualities that he believes belong only to God. He asked to be addressed simply as “Mr Governor,” Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Appeal after the elections ended

Oyebanji made the statement on Friday evening during the October monthly Praise and Worship event at Lady Jibowu Hall at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti. According to him, the campaign and election period has ended, and the state has moved on to governance, service delivery and fulfilling promises to residents.

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The governor said that all praise and honour belong to God and that political leaders should not be attributed divine qualities. He stressed that he had allowed such forms of address during the election season, but after the inauguration of the new administration, it was time to focus on the work of government.

Rejection of political nicknames

Oyebanji specifically spoke out against such nicknames as “Jinx Breaker,” “Owi Bee, Se Bee,” “History Maker” and “Back to Back.” He also linked the relative peace, stability and development in Ekiti State, including over the past four years, to God’s grace. The governor called on state residents to maintain faith and trust in God.

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