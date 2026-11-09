Okinawa Governor Genta Koja said he would demand a fundamental review in Japan of the US-Japan Status of Forces Agreement following the case involving the alleged murder of a 39-year-old Japanese woman. As Channel NewsAsia reports, prosecutors last month charged a US Marine with suspicion of murdering the woman at a hotel in Okinawa.

Demand to review the agreement

The agreement in question is a 1960 pact between Japan and the United States that defines the status of US forces in the country. Under its terms, US military authorities have the primary right to investigate offenses and punish service members if they acted in the line of duty.

Koja said the review should provide for the prompt fulfillment of Japanese requests to transfer detained suspects before charges are filed. He also called for Japanese legislation, including aviation law, to be applied to US military personnel.

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Reaction in Okinawa

Okinawa lawmakers last month adopted a resolution calling for the agreement to be reviewed. The document is to be submitted to the US embassy in the near future. According to the governor, after incidents or accidents involving US military personnel or civilian employees, Okinawa has repeatedly protested to the US military command and the governments of both countries.

The United States has about 54,000 service members in Japan, most of whom are stationed in Okinawa. Japan and the United States also agreed on measures to prevent crimes by US military personnel, including discussions of relations with local communities and Japan's legal system. US officials extended the curfew imposed on some service members after the woman's killing until December 7.

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