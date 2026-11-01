In Nigeria, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma said he would appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which found his predecessor Rochas Okorocha to have been duly nominated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo West senatorial district in the 2027 elections.

The governor’s spokesperson, Oguike Nwachukwu, called the ruling unjust and said Uzodimma was confident it would be overturned by the Court of Appeal. This was reported by Premium Times.

Dispute over the primaries

Judge Obiora Egwuatu ordered that Okorocha be recognized as the APC candidate and directed Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize him as a candidate in the 2027 Senate election. Okorocha challenged the recognition of Uzodimma as the winner of the party primaries held on May 18.

The former governor said he received INEC-certified documents regarding the primaries on July 26, 2026, while materials supporting Uzodimma’s candidacy were submitted to the commission on August 22. Okorocha claimed the documents contained discrepancies concerning the date of the vote and the manner in which it was conducted. He also said that result forms for more than 300 polling stations in 144 wards and 12 local government areas had allegedly been completed by one person.

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The governor’s position

Nwachukwu rejected these claims and insisted that direct primaries had been held in the Imo West district because Okorocha did not agree to a consensus nomination of a candidate. According to the governor’s representative, Uzodimma received 230,464 votes, while Okorocha received 1,098.

The spokesperson said INEC representatives were present during the primaries, while the APC National Assembly primaries committee, chaired by Williams Kayode, supervised the process in the local government areas. He also denied Okorocha’s claims of control over the party structure in Imo State, noting that APC rules recognize the incumbent governor as the party’s leader in the state. The APC said it would study the court ruling and use available legal remedies.

Okorocha was governor of Imo State from 2011 to 2019 and represented Imo West in Nigeria’s Senate from 2019 to 2023.

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