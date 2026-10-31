The governors of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states urged residents of southeastern Nigeria to vote en masse for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. They did so at a women’s rally and support programme for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Enugu, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Support for re-election

The event was attended by the governors of Anambra, Charles Soludo; Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru; Enugu, Peter Mbah; and Imo, Hope Uzodimma. Soludo was represented by his deputy, Gilbert Ibezim.

Peter Mbah said that supporting Tinubu would enable him to continue economic reforms. According to the governor, these reforms contributed to the implementation of development projects, including the construction of primary healthcare centres. He also urged women to vote for Tinubu and APC candidates in the elections on January 16, 2027, and in subsequent votes.

Mbah said the support programme is designed for 5,000 women in the southeastern region. He added that more than 2,000 women in Enugu had received assistance over 48 hours beforehand: the recipients received funds, help paying hospital bills and tools to earn an income.

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Statements on regional development

Hope Uzodimma called the rally historic and thanked First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for supporting women in the country’s southeast. He said that under Tinubu’s presidency, the Igbo, who had experienced marginalisation for more than 60 years, according to him, had begun to see greater political inclusion and development.

Uzodimma also linked the federal government’s economic reforms to increased state resources for infrastructure projects. According to him, Imo State has more funds for the Okigwe–Owerri, Umuahia–Owerri, Orlu–Owerri and Owerri–Port Harcourt roads. He added that the state’s financial capacity had made it possible to consistently pay salaries, pensions and workers’ 13th-month salaries.

Francis Nwifuru called the APC a party with a clear development agenda and urged women in the southeast to vote for its candidates at all levels. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, for his part, called on the Igbo to strengthen political alliances and support Tinubu’s re-election.

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