The match for the world chess championship title will begin in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 24. The reigning titleholder, India’s Gukesh Dommaraju, will play against challenger Sindarov of Uzbekistan. The prize fund will amount to $2.5 million, or €2.3 million.

As Deutsche Welle reports, Gukesh won the title in 2024 at the age of 18, becoming the youngest world champion in history. The now 20-year-old chess player is ranked 26th in the International Chess Federation’s world rankings. At a pre-tournament press conference, he said that he had come not to defend the title, but to win it again.

The challenger holds a higher ranking

Sindarov has risen to fourth place in the world rankings and is therefore considered the favorite in the contest. He told journalists that he only began training seriously last year and learned a great deal by watching the reigning champion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The challenger noted Gukesh’s play in typical positions, his ability to calculate variations and fight until the end. Former world champion Viswanathan Anand linked Gukesh’s decline in form to the responsibility and expectations that emerged after winning the title at a very young age.

Young chess players are taking the lead

Germany national team coach Jan Gustafsson said that powerful chess software, global access to information and online chess give talented young players more opportunities to reach the highest level faster. He described the changes among the ranking leaders as a generational shift.

According to Gustafsson, young chess players from Asia are taking increasingly prominent positions in the elite, including India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov. World number one Magnus Carlsen now rarely competes in classical chess and declined to defend his world champion title in 2023.

Read us on