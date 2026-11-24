In Geneva, Switzerland, world chess champion Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov drew the first game of the match for the world title. After 38 moves, the score in the contest stands at 0.5–0.5, Der Spiegel reports.

Sindarov’s attack and Gukesh’s defense

Sindarov, playing White, chose the Ruy Lopez. Gukesh responded with the Berlin Defense, a variation considered very reliable but difficult to calculate. The challenger quickly played out his opening preparation and gained a significant time advantage, while the reigning champion often spent a long time considering his moves.

After the 20th move, Sindarov began an attack with his knights on the kingside, while weakening his own defense. Gukesh could not castle, but under pressure he found precise defensive moves. According to the chess.com platform, both players’ accuracy was about 99 out of 100 possible points.

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Draw by repetition of position

The game moved into a complicated endgame, where, according to the publication’s assessment, Gukesh continued to find the best moves. Sindarov had an opportunity to secure a draw by repetition of position and used it, as his attacking prospects no longer looked convincing.

Gukesh said that the game was played at a truly high level. He noted that he had to solve several problems in the opening, and that the time deficit was somewhat frightening, but ultimately did not become a problem. Sindarov said that his opponent defended very well and that his attack with White became too risky toward the end.

The title will be won by the chess player who is first to score 7.5 points. The second game is scheduled for Wednesday, with Gukesh playing White.

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