Goolsbee calls US inflation report troubling — CNBC

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee described the latest US inflation report as troubling. In an interview with PBS, he said the country was facing an evolving inflation problem that would have to be fought, CNBC reports.

October price data

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose by 0.4% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis. This exceeded economists’ expectations.

Goolsbee said he had not seen the hoped-for easing in the impact of factors driving price growth, including tariffs. The head of the Chicago Fed also expressed concern about persistent inflation in the services sector. According to him, high prices remain one of the main issues for businesses, nonprofit organizations and consumers.

Rate debate

The inflation report was released as the US Federal Reserve assesses its next steps on interest rates. Federal Reserve Board member Christopher Waller said in London that, amid high inflation readings, he could support a 0.5-percentage-point rate increase in December. He noted that such an option should be considered if the core consumer price index is about 0.3%.

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Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan said after the release of the statistics that she sees a need for two more 0.25-percentage-point rate increases. She also suggested that the Federal Open Market Committee could act faster in winter than it did in autumn.

In September, the committee raised the rate by 0.25 percentage points, while in October it left it unchanged. Goolsbee did not specify whether he would support another increase in December, explaining that he did not want to limit the decisions of upcoming meetings in advance. Waller and Logan have voting rights on the committee this year, while Goolsbee will vote next year.

After the report and officials’ statements, federal funds rate futures unanimously indicated expectations of a rate increase in December. According to CME FedWatch data as of Wednesday morning, the probability of an immediate 0.5-percentage-point increase stood at 15%.

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