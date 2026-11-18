The rock band Kiss, whose final concert took place on December 2, 2023, in New York, United States, secretly recorded a new composition written by Paul Stanley. Bassist and co-founder Gene Simmons said this in an interview with Rolling Stone. He did not disclose details about the song or its possible release date.

Simmons spoke about the recording ahead of the premiere of the two-part documentary Kiss: End of the Road, dedicated to the final leg of the band’s farewell tour. The film is set to be released as a paid stream and shows the musicians preparing for their final performance at Madison Square Garden, as well as difficulties during the tour.

Tour strain

The film shows Kiss performing in Manaus, Brazil, in 2023, when Simmons became exhausted on stage because of the heat and high humidity. The musician explained that he had not drunk enough fluids before going on stage. After a break of several minutes, he was able to continue the show and performed the song Cold Gin.

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Paul Stanley said that after seeing his colleague’s condition, he was ready to stop the concert that evening. Simmons also acknowledged that he and Stanley can no longer perform the same physically demanding actions on stage that they could at the age of 20.

Kiss’s future plans

The article notes that Kiss has not disbanded, but Stanley and Simmons say they have ended touring. Stanley called the next stage of the band’s activities diversification. Possible directions include avatar shows, sketches of which Kiss showed during its final concert.

Simmons also spoke about other possible projects for the Kiss brand, including an animated film, a theme park, or a biographical film. According to him, the musicians decided to end stage tours at their own highest point, while the Kiss project itself will continue to exist in other formats.

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