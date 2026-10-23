According to Asharq Al-Awsat, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over the continued Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia and the escalation of hostilities near Yemen's Taiz. According to him, this is causing significant suffering to civilians and increasing tensions in the region.

Call to stop the attacks

Speaking to reporters in New York, Guterres called for an end to attacks on residential buildings, hospitals, schools, airports and energy facilities. He stated that escalating conflicts worsen humanitarian suffering, affect energy markets, supply chains and financial systems, and raise the cost of living worldwide.

The UN Secretary-General called on the parties to exercise restraint and renew efforts toward a political settlement in Yemen. He also stressed the need to cease hostilities, comply with international law, protect civilians and ensure freedom of navigation.

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Airport attack and drone interceptions

Arab and international statements of condemnation came after an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. According to the publication, two people were killed and another eight were injured in the attack. The statements condemned attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen reported that on Thursday it destroyed a ballistic missile heading toward Najran and nine drones directed at the Eastern Province, Riyadh and Medina. According to coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, air defense forces intercepted four drones flying toward the Eastern Province and another five heading toward Riyadh and Medina.

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