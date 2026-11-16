UN Secretary-General António Guterres on November 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, called on states to begin negotiations on a legally binding agreement that would regulate autonomous weapons systems. He made the statement at the opening of the seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call for bans and restrictions

Guterres said that new technologies, including autonomous weapons systems, create humanitarian, legal, ethical, and security challenges. He called on countries to establish clear bans and restrictions on such systems, as well as to take measures to prevent their use and proliferation.

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Five-day conference

Conference President Julien Thöni also noted that the rapid development of technology and changing methods of warfare pose unprecedented challenges to the international community. According to him, the convention's continued relevance will depend on states' ability to respond to new threats through dialogue, cooperation, and compromise.

Conference participants will review the implementation of existing weapons protocols and consider further work on the issue of lethal autonomous systems. The discussions will draw on the work of a group of governmental experts that studied the subject. The event will last five days, until November 20.

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