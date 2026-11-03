In Yemen, explosive devices disguised as stones, bricks, thermoses and other household items pose an additional threat to civilians leaving their homes because of fighting. The demining organization Halo Trust said explosives are also hidden in bags, under soil and on the sides of roads used by about 300,000 people heading to temporary shelters.

Mines on transport routes

As The National reports, mines and unexploded ordnance, according to Halo Trust, are located on key transport routes. The organization said that most mines are laid near the city of Taiz, which is under siege by the Houthis.

Halo Trust’s Middle East director, Andrew Moore, said that as front lines shift and civilians move into unfamiliar areas, the risk of encountering hidden explosive devices is increasing every day. He stressed that land surveys and demining must correspond to changes in the course of the conflict.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strike on medical center

The warning came amid a Houthi strike on a medical center in the southern province of Lahij, reported by the Yemeni government. According to its information, five people were killed and another 15 were injured. Government media also said that 10 medical workers were among the casualties: three were killed and seven were injured.

Yemen’s Health Ministry called the attack a serious crime and said that the rules on the neutrality of medical facilities had been violated. Intense fighting in the country resumed in August, when the Houthis began advancing toward the Red Sea. The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, while the Yemeni government is based in Aden.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two drones in the Riyadh area and shot down a ballistic missile in southern Saudi Arabia. The Houthis claim they launched drones toward Dammam Airport, a radar site in Jizan, and a nearby military transport aircraft. Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm these claims.

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