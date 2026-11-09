In Gwangju, South Korea, Hana Bank has opened the four-story Hana EZ Lounge banking and community center for foreign residents of the city and the wider Honam region. The center provides banking services, free medical consultations, educational programs, employment assistance and cultural events, Korea Herald reports.

Services across four floors

The center is housed in a renovated building that contains a bank branch in the Gwangsan district. The first floor hosts a branch that also operates every Sunday so that foreign workers, students and multicultural families can use banking services outside regular business hours.

On the second floor, Hana EZ Lounge offers financial education and Korean language classes, employment support and cultural programs. There is also a children's play area and seminar rooms.

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Medical and educational support

The third floor, EZ Care, is dedicated to a medical support center offering free consultations. On the fourth floor, EZ Arena, a multifunctional space has been set up, including for esports training.

The center was created in cooperation with the Gwangsan district administration and Honam University. Hana Bank said it will continue to support foreign residents so that they can actively participate in the life of local communities. The bank has 17 Sunday branches for foreign clients nationwide, while its Hana EZ mobile app supports 16 languages.

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