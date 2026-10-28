The Iran-linked hacker group Handala claimed that it left bouquets of flowers containing “sensitive items” near several polling stations in Israel during nationwide elections. The group posted photos and videos on its Telegram channel of the bouquets, which it said had been left near voting centers, The National reports.

Claim about a package for Gadi Eisenkot

Handala also claimed that it delivered a package containing a bouquet, a message and a letter signed by Asif Sarmad, whom it described as the commander of the Handala People’s Resistance Front. According to the group, the package was intended for former Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who is participating in the elections and seeks to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a Telegram message, the group warned that other packages could be discovered in the coming hours. At the same time, there were no signs that the bouquets posed a threat.

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Previous cyberattacks by the group

US authorities link Handala to Iran. In March, the group claimed it had hacked the personal email and cloud services of FBI Director Kash Patel and published his photographs and an old résumé containing personal contact details. At the time, the FBI said it had taken the necessary steps to mitigate potential risks and that the disclosed information was historical and contained no government data.

In March, the US Department of Justice seized web resources that, according to its information, were used by Handala. The US Department of State had offered a reward of up to $10 million for information that would help identify individuals involved in the group’s activities. The National also notes that Handala was linked to a cyberattack on US medical technology company Stryker.

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