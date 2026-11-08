Japanese fans of the TV series Vivant have begun traveling to Azerbaijan, where the project’s second season was filmed. Tour operator Hankyu Travel International, in cooperation with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, which created the series, has launched travel packages to filming locations. As The Japan Times reports, some departures from late November 2026 through October 2027 already have waiting lists.

A Hankyu Travel representative said that sales of tours to Azerbaijan had been active due to the influence of the TV drama. The company is also considering opening additional booking slots.

Locations in Baku

One of the places attracting tourists is the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in Baku. The ruins of a bathhouse on the complex’s grounds were used in the series as a location depicting Jerusalem. At the end of October, 47-year-old Mayumi Kishi from Tokyo visited the site and took photographs of it on her smartphone.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kishi said that she had initially planned a trip to Azerbaijan independently of the series. However, on the recommendation of her travel companion, she decided to visit one of the filming locations and watched Vivant before the trip in order to recognize them.

Tourist interest

Another recognizable location was the Bukinist bookstore in Baku. In the series, it was shown as the base of Beppan, an alleged secret intelligence unit within Japan’s Self-Defense Forces. The store manager said that Japanese visitors come in every day, take photos and record videos.

Rashad Azizov, CEO of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, called the series an opportunity to build a bridge between Azerbaijan and Japan. He expressed hope that more tourists from Japan would come to the country to see its historical landmarks, architecture and cuisine.

Read us on