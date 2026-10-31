Turkish defense technology company Havelsan has signed a memorandum of understanding in Nigeria with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria. The document provides for expanded cooperation in the defense and technology sectors.

Agreement at the Afridex exhibition

The memorandum was concluded during the Afridex 2026 Africa International Defence Exhibition, held in Nigeria. Anadolu Agency reported the signing of the agreement, citing Havelsan.

The parties intend to develop bilateral defense cooperation and explore opportunities for joint technology projects. They also plan to assess the potential of such projects, identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, and establish a long-term partnership in the defense and technology sectors.

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Areas of cooperation

The agreement covers command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. It also includes simulation and training technologies, autonomous and unmanned systems, information and communication technologies, integrated security solutions, and cybersecurity.

Havelsan intends to share its technological experience with Nigerian partners to develop advanced defense capabilities. The company also expects to turn the areas of cooperation identified by the memorandum into concrete joint projects.

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