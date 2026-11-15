HD Hyundai launches 600-ton autonomous vessel — Korea Herald

In the city of Ulsan, South Korea, shipbuilding company HD Hyundai has launched a 600-ton autonomous surface vessel created jointly with U.S. defense company Anduril Industries. It is the first vessel of this type developed by the two companies, Korea Herald reports.

The ceremony was held at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan. It was attended by about 70 representatives of the companies, the U.S. military and the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. Those present included HD Hyundai Heavy Industries President Joo Won-ho, Anduril Chief Operating Officer Matt Grimm, and Anduril Senior Vice President for Maritime and Maneuver Systems Shane Arnott.

The vessel was built in a year

The companies completed construction of the vessel approximately one year after signing an agreement to develop it. This is significantly less than the several years usually required to build a warship. Before being sent to the United States, the vessel will undergo sea trials and final outfitting off the coast of Ulsan. Further testing in the United States is planned for early 2027.

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In October, HD Hyundai and Anduril also demonstrated a smaller autonomous surface vessel with a displacement of 368 tons off Long Beach, California.

Autonomous control and mission execution

The new vessel combines the VAone autonomy platform developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Anduril's Lattice platform, which uses artificial intelligence for autonomous mission control. VAone integrates autonomous navigation technologies from HD Hyundai subsidiary Avikus, as well as equipment monitoring, fault detection and automatic response systems for potential damage.

According to HD Hyundai, these systems can automate navigation, machinery control, damage control and the operation of weapons systems. The company stated that the vessel is designed for extended unmanned operations that meet U.S. Navy requirements, and it is expected to carry out reconnaissance, surveillance and maritime intelligence collection.

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