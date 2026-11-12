Energy group HELLENiQ Energy Holdings plans to invest more than €1 billion in Romania by 2030. The funds are expected to be directed toward expanding renewable energy projects and electricity storage systems, Cyprus Mail reports.

Target of 2 gigawatts

According to the company, the investment programme is intended to support the group’s medium-term target of reaching more than 2 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. The expansion in Romania is part of HELLENiQ Energy’s strategy to strengthen its presence in South-Eastern Europe and develop a diversified energy portfolio.

Through its subsidiary HELLENiQ Renewables, the group already operates photovoltaic projects in Romania with a combined capacity of 211 MW. Another 96 MW wind power plant is under construction. Its completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

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Projects and storage systems

In addition to existing facilities and the wind farm under construction, HELLENiQ Energy’s development portfolio in Romania includes more than 800 MW of renewable generation projects and 500 MW of battery energy storage systems.

The company said the planned investments are expected to strengthen Romania’s energy security and help integrate a larger share of electricity from renewable sources into the national energy system. The projects are also expected, according to the group, to improve the flexibility and resilience of the power grid in handling growing volumes of renewable generation.

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