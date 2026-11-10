German defense company Helsing will unveil new artificial intelligence-based military software for targeting in Berlin on Wednesday. The company aims to offer a European alternative to solutions from U.S. company Palantir amid concerns among some European governments over dependence on U.S. technology, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

European alternative

Palantir develops the Maven Smart System, one of the best-known military systems of this type. It is used by the United States, NATO command and several member states of the Alliance.

In an invitation to the presentation, Helsing said it is critically important for Europe to conduct precise reconnaissance, make decisions amid uncertainty, and operate on the battlefield autonomously and without dependencies. The company stressed that its system is being created “by Europe and for Europe.”

Palantir, for its part, says that customers have full control over the software they purchase and that the company has no ability to deactivate it remotely. At the same time, discussions over data sovereignty and dependence on U.S. technology suppliers have intensified in some European countries.

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Germany's plans

Russia's war against Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of AI tools for rapidly processing large streams of information from drones, satellites and other sensors. According to Reuters, restrictions on the speed of Starlink terminals for Ukraine last month complicated the interception of Russian drones and led to the cancellation of some operations.

Concerns over technological dependence also increased after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily restricted access to Anthropic's most advanced models for non-U.S. residents in June. The restrictions were lifted in the same month, but European lawmakers, according to the agency, viewed the episode as evidence of U.S. control over critically important technologies.

The German military has said it will not currently buy Palantir's Maven for its forces. Germany plans to deploy its own artificial intelligence system in 2027, with full implementation expected in 2028.

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