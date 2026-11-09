In New York, United States, researchers at NYU Langone Health linked air purification in bedrooms to more stable glucose levels in people with prediabetes. Participants who used real portable HEPA filters for about a month had nearly 8% lower daily glucose fluctuations, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The study involved more than 150 men and women with prediabetes who had no known atherosclerosis. Volunteers were randomly assigned to two groups: one slept with real air purifiers in their bedrooms, while the other used sham devices that did not clean the air.

The real filters reduced the concentration of fine harmful particles in the air by 36%. Participants wore continuous glucose monitoring systems for one week before the experiment began and again after four weeks of filtration. To determine meal times, the scientists used an artificial intelligence-based tool that analyzed changes in glucose readings.

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Changes after breakfast

The group using real HEPA filters also recorded smaller morning glucose increases after breakfast. The cumulative increase in glucose levels after this meal decreased by an average of about 17%, while peak readings fell by 13%.

When analyzing the results, the researchers took into account the participants' age, sex, and body mass index. The results are to be presented on November 8 at the American Heart Association's annual Scientific Sessions.

The authors plan longer studies to determine whether air filtration can slow or stop the progression from prediabetes to diabetes, as well as reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other manifestations of cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. The researchers cautioned that the findings may not apply to people who already have diabetes or to residents of regions with different air pollution composition and levels.

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