In the United States, startup Hermeus and defense company Northrop Grumman have announced a partnership aimed at creating reusable unmanned aerial vehicles for the U.S. military capable of flying at high supersonic speeds and, eventually, possibly hypersonic speeds. The War Zone reports.

According to Hermeus, Northrop Grumman will provide the design, development, integration, and technical support of onboard systems suites for next-generation aircraft. These include electronic warfare capabilities, sensors, communications, navigation, command-and-control systems, and autonomy capabilities.

The companies say such integration should enable the aircraft to perform more complex tasks. At the same time, they did not specify which operational missions could be assigned to future drones or which branches of the U.S. Armed Forces could use them.

Quarterhorse development

Founded in 2018, Hermeus is testing a series of jet-powered Quarterhorse unmanned demonstrators. In May, the delta-wing Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 became the first aircraft in this line to break the sound barrier during a test flight.

The company is developing the next Quarterhorse Mk 2.2 version and plans to exceed Mach 2 with it. Hermeus’ stated ultimate goal is a platform for hypersonic flight at speeds above Mach 5.

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Hermeus has also shown a rendering of a mission plane prototype for flight at high Mach numbers. According to the company’s description, it will have six underwing pylons—three under each wing—and one hardpoint along the fuselage centerline.

The Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 has already demonstrated high-speed payload separation. In September, Hermeus unveiled the smaller Ramjet-X platform with a ramjet engine, which can be air-launched from Quarterhorse drones.

Support and propulsion system

Development of the Quarterhorse family has been supported in part by contracts with the U.S. Air Force and the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit. Payload-separation tests were conducted under the High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities program.

Hermeus is also developing the Chimera propulsion system based on a turbine-based combined-cycle engine configuration, or TBCC. The company plans to integrate it into the future Quarterhorse Mk 3. This configuration combines a turbine engine with ramjets and could potentially allow takeoffs and landings from conventional long runways, followed by a transition to high supersonic or hypersonic speeds.

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