In South Africa, the sector agency Higher Health seeks to make protocols on rape and sexual violence, as well as safety in student residences and private accommodation, mandatory. These protocols are currently voluntary, Daily Maverick reports.

Higher Health spokesperson Nashvir Nemesar said that since the establishment of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence in 2020, the agency has trained 5,814 staff members, including university security personnel and deans of student affairs. At the same time, he called funding a significant challenge for implementing the programmes.

Problems with enforcing the rules

In 2025, South Africa's Commission for Gender Equality told parliament that most universities have policies on gender-based violence and sexual harassment, but apply them inconsistently. Only five educational institutions provided updates for the audit.

A study of three universities, including Nelson Mandela University, found slow and weak investigations. The commission also recorded cases in which disciplinary charges were formulated but not served on accused students during examinations so that they could complete their studies.

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Lawyer Ntabiseng Sepanya, who presented the commission's findings, stressed the need for interim protection measures for complainants during an investigation or court proceedings. In her view, the obligation to provide alternative study or accommodation arrangements should rest with the person accused of causing harm, rather than the complainant.

Changes at universities

According to Daily Maverick, Rhodes University replaced its general harassment rules with a separate policy on sexual offences involving students. It focuses on prevention, case handling and support for survivors, and provides for prioritising their safety.

Nelson Mandela University said it was reviewing relevant policies and strengthening awareness work regarding available assistance. According to the institution's representative Zandile Ngwendu, cases referred for formal disciplinary proceedings are scheduled for hearing within five days of referral.

Gender-based violence researcher Lisa Vetten noted that there is still no data from all universities on the number of complaints received. She believes educational institutions should be responsible for handling such reports and analysing cases in which the institutional response proved ineffective.

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