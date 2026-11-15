In Scotland, the British submarine HMS Vengeance returned to the Faslane naval base after a record 217-day underwater patrol. The vessel began its mission on April 12 and completed it on Sunday, spending more than seven months underwater, The Guardian reports.

New patrol record

The previous record for the duration of such a deployment was 205 days and was set by the previous crew. HMS Vengeance is one of four submarines carrying Britain’s Trident missiles and providing nuclear deterrence capability.

Vanguard-class submarines, commissioned in the 1990s, were designed for voyages lasting three to four months. They have a crew of around 140 people, while food supplies for lengthy missions, including canned goods, are stored in corridors and other available spaces.

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The submarine’s location is kept secret to prevent it from becoming a target, making it impossible to replenish supplies during a patrol. The crew observes radio silence and cannot send messages outside, although it can receive news and other information.

Fleet maintenance problems

The increased duration of missions is linked to the slow pace of submarine maintenance. The head of the Royal Navy, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, said last week that the United Kingdom must improve submarine maintenance to rotate vessels more quickly.

In July, the Labour government announced a 10-year investment plan worth £26 billion for the country’s three main naval bases — Faslane, Devonport and Portsmouth. At the same time, the first submarine of the new Dreadnought class, intended to replace the Vanguard class, is not expected before around 2032. This means the existing submarines must remain in service for at least another five years.

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